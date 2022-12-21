Fan website and podcast Roker Report began supporting Sunderland Soup Kitchen four years ago, asking supporters to show some generosity with a Christmas donation and last year were able to collect more than £60,000 for the soup kitchen.

This year, in challenging economic circumstances, Roker Report launched their annual Christmas appeal once again and have been blown away to see £16,840 raised for the soup kitchen so far.

The site's appeal is running until Christmas Eve, with hopes of reaching a £20,000 donations target – money which would go a long way in supporting struggling families on Wearside.

Roker Report raise almost £20,000 for Sunderland Soup Kitchen. From left project co-ordinator Andrea Bell, Deb Dobinson and Julie Southern.

As well as the Christmas appeal, Roker Report also supports Sunderland Soup Kitchen by donating all proceeds from the podcast throughout the year and are delighted Black Cats fans have shown so much kindness this Christmas.

Contributor at Roker Report, Gavin Henderson, 31, said: “We raised an amazing amount last year, something we never expected at all.

"After that, we wanted to continue to support the soup kitchen throughout the year, not just in December, so we set up donations from all our podcast revenue, which goes to them every month.

Sunderland Soup Kitchen Project co-ordinator Andrea Bell.

"When we were getting ready to launch our appeal this year, I spoke to Andrea at the Soup Kitchen about how the cost of living crisis is having an impact on them, so we were keen to give it another big push this Christmas and fans haven't disappointed.

“Times are really tough and we knew it would be difficult asking people to donate this year, but we’ve been absolutely blown away by the amount raised so far. It goes a really long way and will do a massive amount for the soup kitchen. It’s really great to see and fingers crossed it can carry on beyond Christmas.”

Soup kitchen founder Andrea Bell described the effects of the Cost of Living Crisis as ‘horrendous’ and is incredibly grateful for the support from Roker Report and Sunderland AFC fans.

She said: “It’s absolutely incredible how much has been raised for us.

Donations arriving at Sunderland Soup Kitchen

“Given the current economic crisis we didn’t think we’d get anywhere near this amount, so it’s just an astounding amount of money. It’s really horrendous with the cost of living crisis, electricity is sky high and food is massively inflated. We’re in the same boat as everyone else, but this money will make a huge difference.

“We’re so grateful for Roker Report’s support throughout the year and the support from Sunderland football fans, it means a lot. Times are very challenging this year, we’ve definitely seen an increase in employed people needing our support and it’s not easy for people to donate, so we’re so grateful to everyone.”

Sunderland Soup Kitchen has a site in High Street West, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3pm - 4pm.

It also operates a warehouse in Hendon, which is open every Wednesday from 9am - 6pm.

