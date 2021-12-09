With Christmas only two weeks away, SAFC has chosen this Saturday’s fixture against Plymouth Argyle to launch its ‘Five for Five’ campaign to raise £5,000 for five local charities to support vital services across the region.

The charities include the Salvation Army, Sunderland Foodbank, Washington Mind and Veterans in Crisis Sunderland as well as the Foundation of Light. The initiative has been organised in conjunction with the supporters groups the Red and White Army, Sunderland Branch Liaison Council and Senior Supporters Association.

Fans attending the fixture are being asked to donate money at the various collection points in the Beacon of Light and around the stadium. Any supporters wishing to donate in advance can do so by texting FIVEFORFIVE to 70450 or via the Five for Five crowdfunding page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Davison, SAFC’s Chief Operating Officer said: “Five for Five is a fantastic initiative by the supporters' groups and the Foundation. Once again, our fans have shown they will support each other, and those in need, when it matters most.

"I would encourage supporters to give what they can. Just £1 will make a difference to local lives and help ensure that thousands of people across the region get the support they need."

Andrew Hird, Chair of the Red and White Army, added: "I’m proud the Sunderland football community is coming together to support these five fantastic causes. Each is working hard to support vulnerable and isolated parts of the community to ensure they’re safe and well.”

As part of SAFC and the Foundation of Light's Five for Five campaign, there will be food donation points at the Beacon of Light Fan Zone and in the Roker End Café. Picture by Frank Reid

In addition to monetary donations, there will also be designated collection points in the Beacon of Light Fan Zone and Roker End Café for fans to donate food items to support Sunderland Food Bank. Part of the The Trussell Trust, the Food Bank provides three days’ of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to people who are referred to them.

Donations will also be used by Veterans in Crisis to continue their support for the former services personnel with both their mental and financial well being with funds also being used by Washington Mind to implement suicide prevention programmes.

The Salvation Army, who will be playing Christmas Carols in the Fan Zone from midday, will also receive financial support which will help to provide festive toys and food to disadvantaged families across the region.

SAFC Manager Lee Johnson and Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison handing over a cheque to support local charities.

Chair of Sunderland Branch Liaison Council (BLC) Jim Gilling said: "The BLC welcomes the opportunity to be a part of the SAFC football family, helping five well deserving causes that will assist the local community in as many ways as possible. We hope our supporters' branches and all SAFC supporters will get behind this campaign and raise as much funding as possible for these great causes."

Over the last 18 months, supporters' groups and the Foundation of Light have raised over £212,000 for local charities, supporting thousands of people across the North East.

Malcolm Bramley, Secretary of the Sunderland Senior Supporters’ Association, added: “Time and time again, our fans show why they’re the best supporters in the world. Their generous spirit is something we are all proud of and I’m delighted we are supporting the Five for Five campaign this Christmas.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.