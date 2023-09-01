South Shields FC is to host the event in the marquee at the club’s 1st Cloud Arena in the town on Thursday evening, September 7 and it promises to be a great night for fans of Sunderland, Newcastle United and South Shields.

As players both Reid and Keegan were England midfielders who also won a clutch of major honours for their clubs.

Reid went on to manage Sunderland to two First Division titles in 1996 and 1999. The club was struggling badly when he arrived at Roker Park in 1995. By the early 2000s his side was among the most respected in the Premier League.

Keegan experienced promotion as a Magpies player in 1984. He returned for the first of two stints as manager in 1992. Both as player and manager, he lifted the club from despair and rock bottom attendances to a surge up the top flight, finishing as Premier League runners-up in 1996.

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “I’m delighted to have Peter and Kevin back. It’s the second time they’ve come together.

“I had the pleasure of hosting the show back in 2017. It was a night that people are still talking about.

“We’re so looking forward to this event and having the pleasure of Graham Foster as the compere as well. We have a bit of music before the event too.”