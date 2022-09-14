News you can trust since 1873
19 Dec 2000: Sunderland manager Peter Reid lays down some orders during the Worthington Cup fifth round match against Crystal Palace played at Selhurst Park, in London. Crystal Palace won the match 2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport

Where are they now? EVERY Sunderland player from the historic 99-00 and 00-01 Premier League seasons

The 1999-2001 period was a magical time for Sunderland fans.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Under the stewardship of Peter Reid, the Black Cats secured back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on European competition on both occasions.

But what happened to the players who turned out for Sunderland during such a memorable and enjoyable period in the club’s modern history?

Here, we take a look at where every player to have played for the club during the 99-00 and 00-01 campaigns are now:

1. Thomas Sorensen

In 2017, Sorensen announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41. Now, the former Sunderland goalkeeper appears as a pundit on international TV and spends much of his time in Australia.

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Michael Gray

The former Sunderland defender is currently a pundit and appears regularly on television and radio

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. Niall Quinn

Quinn now lives in Kildare in his homeland and occasionally appears as a television pundit

Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips is back in the North East and is managing non-league outfit South Shields.

Photo: Michael Steele

