Ryanair announces summer 2022 flights from Newcastle, with fare prices from £29.99

European airline Ryanair has launched its summer schedule for flights in 2022 with nine destinations to fly to from Newcastle airport.

To celebrate the announcement of its new summer schedule, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from £29.99 for travel until the end of October next year.

But holidaymakers will have to be quick and log onto Ryanair.com before midnight on Thursday, 25 November to purchase cheaper fare prices.

Flights from Newcastle to nine summer destinations including Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Gran Canaria, Menorca and Paphos are available through Ryanair.

The nine destinations on offer from Newcastle airport next summer include Chania, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Gran Canaria, Menorca, Paphos, Riga, Zadar and Milan Bergamo.

Ryanair has also recently announced the addition of 65 new B737-8200 aircrafts to its fleet, which offer four percent more seats, 16 percent less fuel and a 40 percent reduction in noise emissions, making the Summer 2022 schedule the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to announce our UK Summer 2022 schedule offering our customers even more amazing European destinations.

“To celebrate, we have launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from just £29.99 for travel until the end of October 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 25 November.

"With air fares set to increase by Summer 2022 due to reduced capacity, we are encouraging our customers to book early and avail of these lower fares available only on Ryanair.com.”

