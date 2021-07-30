Rules and covid advice for SAFC fans ahead of first ‘normal’ game in 511 days

Their League One campaign kicks off on Saturday, August 7 with a home game against Wigan Athletic. But a pre-season friendly against Hull City takes place tonight at 7pm.

All capacity restrictions have been lifted for the first time since the first lockdown and tickets are on general sale.

Tickets for tonight’s game are £10 for adults and £5 for over-65s and under-16s. ALL tickets will be distributed digitally via the club’s e-ticketing platform. The ticket office remains closed to the public.

SAFC are set to take on Hull on July 30 at 7pm

The turnstiles will be open from 6pm and entry points will be clearly displayed on your digital ticket. However, you must NOT attend if you or any member of your household has developed covid symptoms.

Fans are advised to wear a face covering when entering and exiting the stadium but, as per Government guidelines, this is not a mandatory requirement.

Social distancing is also encouraged where possible, as is regularly using the sanitisation stations in place throughout the stadium. Supporters do NOT need to provide evidence of a negative test or vaccination to be allowed into the venue.

The stadium’s club shop remains closed, but concourse food and beverage kiosks will be open throughout the stadium.

Fans are reminded that the Stadium of Light is now “cashless” and all purchases made will be contactless. Free Wi-Fi is also now available within the main bowl.