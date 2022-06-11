Royal Miss Sunderland Teen finalist launches suicide prevention campaign to help people in their 'darkest days'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neve Anderson, 17, from Hylton Redhouse, began taking part in beauty pageants last year and has since been using her platform to launch a mental health campaign to raise funds for charity Mind UK.

The young fundraiser has also been leaving notes on the Queen Alexandra Bridge and in Barnes Park in the hope of preventing suicide and to cheer up those in need.

Neve kickstarted her campaign while working towards her dream title of Royal Miss UK Teen which will see her jetting off to Orlando, Florida, to compete internationally if she is crowned the winner in August.

Neve Anderson has launched her mental health awareness campaign.

Last year Neve raised £459 by hosting bake sales, charity walks and raffles and earlier this year raised £174 for charity Mind UK.

She said: “I started competing last year to grow my confidence and I really enjoyed it so now as a finalist, I want to give back and raising awareness for mental health is something I am passionate about.

"People close to me have experienced feeling suicidal and so many young people take their own lives – it’s heartbreaking.

Neve has hosted bake sales to raise money for Mind UK.

"I just want to try and help as much as I can, I hope the notes I have been leaving will let people know that someone out there does care. There are organisations that can provide support.”

Neve has also been holding ‘Wellness Wednesday’ events on her social media account to raise awareness of mental health issues.

She added: “It’s so important for people to talk about things they are struggling with and I hope to shine a light on these problems.”