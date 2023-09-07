Watch more videos on Shots!

But opposition Conservative councillors have slammed the move, pointing out free parking remains for councillors.

The cabinet of senior Labour councillors voted on parking changes at a meeting on Thursday, September 7.

Gorse Road, classed as a city centre car park, is among the smaller car parks where the scheme will continue after January. Sunderland Echo image.

‘Free After Three’ will come to an end from January 2024 in three council multi-storeys with a combined 1,790 spaces. There will also be a small rise in parking charges.

Liberal Democrat councillors described it as a ‘short-sighted decision’.

The Conservatives say councillors should pay for parking themselves if everyone else is.

Conservative deputy leader, Cllr Lyall Reed, said: “If Labour want to reintroduce parking charges and drive even more people out of the city centre then they should put their money where their mouth is and stop allowing councillors to park for free in St Mary's multi-storey as well.

The scheme will end in January 2024. Sunderland Echo image.

“Labour councillors should pay the charges just like everyone else.

“Whilst our only cinema leaves the city centre, Wilkos is set to close leaving a massive black hole on the high street this will only do more damage to local businesses.

“Sunderland City Centre is on its knees and the Labour council has its head in the clouds.”

However, the council says Free After Three is not attracting more consumers to the area’s businesses. The authority also wants fewer vehicles in the city centre to reduce the Sunderland’s carbon footprint.

A row has broken out over councillors being able to park free at St Mary's multi-storey. Sunderland Echo image.

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, has hit back at the Conservatives.

He said: “Miller: “It is disappointing, but frankly rather predictable that the Conservatives – a party who seem unable to grasp the importance of taking informed decisions – would criticise us without taking the time to understand the context around this proposal.

“It is a fact that free parking after 3pm does nothing to attract more people into the city centre – rather, research undertaken to inform this proposal confirms that it is those who would be here anyway who are taking advantage of this incentive.

“It is also a fact that the city’s parking provision has been held up as representing good value for money – indeed, it was found to be among the cheapest places for motorists to park in the UK in 2018, which, incidentally, was the last time we increased prices for parking.

“Councillors of all political colours are entitled to reimbursement of parking costs when they are using facilities to attend to official business.

“This is about making politics accessible to everyone; exactly as it should be if we want our councillors to represent the communities they serve and not just a privileged minority.

“This is another baseless political argument from a party that shows a frightening level of detachment from the issues that matter to residents in this city.”

