ROKER EXPLOSION LATEST: Probe into suspected gas blast continues as man remains “critical but stable” in hospital

The Emergency Services were called to a Gentoo owned property on Whickham Street at around 3.45pm on Tuesday (February 15) after what was suspected to be an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Two men were rescued from the scene, including one from inside the destroyed property, with what were initially described as not life threatening injuries. However, on Wednesday morning police said the condition of one of the men had deteriorated overnight.

Yesterday (February 16) engineers from Northern Gas Networks were at the scene along with representatives from Gentoo as they carried out investigations looking to confirm the cause of the blast and the extent of the damage.

Work continued at the scene on Thursday, with a digger in the street to help remove debris from the site.

After being contacted today (February 17) by the Echo, Northern Gas Networks reiterated that investigations are still underway and referred to its earlier statement yesterday, which said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) remain on site today (Wednesday 16 February) following an incident at a property in Whickham Street in Roker, Sunderland, yesterday afternoon at 3.45pm .

“Our teams were called out at the request of the Emergency Services and engineers are continuing to support as investigations continue today.

“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.”

Speaking yesterday at the scene, Gentoo Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Wilson, said he believed it would be “unfair” to speculate as to the cause of the explosion.

He said: "Unfortunately at the moment we are no further forward regarding the cause if the blast. There’s obviously speculation it was a gas explosion but it would be unfair to say anymore at this time as we literally don’t know.”

The cause of the explosion in Roker is still being investigated.

This morning, Gentoo said: “The Health and Safety Executive are continuing with their investigation and we are assisting them.”

Northumbria Police have also confirmed the man whose condition had “deteriorated” still remains in a “critical but stable condition”.

Northern Gas Networks' engineers at the scene along with the police as investigations continue to confirm the cause of the explosion.

