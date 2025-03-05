“We will miss her immensely” - the words of keepers and staff at Washington Wetland Centre after Mimi the “pioneering otter” sadly passed away this week.

Mimi was born in Chessington World Of Adventures in 2011 before moving north to the popular Washington attraction the following year.

After falling ill last week, staff at the centre yesterday (March 4) released a statement confirming that Mimi had sadly lost her battle for life.

Mimi the otter. | Washington Wetland Centre

They said: “After a short illness, we have lost our Asian short-clawed otter matriarch Mimi. She was an incredibly important otter for conservation, as well as being much loved by our team and our supporters.”

Since her passing, keepers and staff have been paying tribute to Mimi and remembering the pivotal role she played in establishing the centre’s much loved otter family.

Love blossomed for Mimi

Recounting those early years at the centre, keepers said: “Mimi - then just one year old - and her sister were introduced to Musa.

Mimi and Musa together. | Washington Wetland Centre

“Cupid’s arrow struck so fully for Mimi and Musa that there was simply no room for other otters in their world and Mimi's sister was later moved on to another collection to find her own love story

“Musa and Mimi were inseparable from the start, forming an incredibly close bond. “They could often be seen feeding together, grooming and ‘cuddling’.

“Female otters are usually the most dominant, and this was absolutely true of this duo. Musa doted on Mimi, regularly gifting her food and bedding.”

On May 22, 2015, Mimi gave birth to their first cub - a single female otter called Ruby, affectionately nicknamed 'Squeak'.

Mimi with otter cub Ruby. | Washington Wetland Centre.

Less than a year later on March 3, 2016, Mimi gave birth to four otter cubs. The new additions, Ash, Tod, Pip and Sam, were well looked after by dad Musa and big sister Ruby, who could often be seen taking food into the holt and removing old bedding and replacing it with fresh straw.

In total, Mimi and Musa together had nine cubs together.

Four new additions to the centre's otter family. | Washington Wetland Centre

Mimi the pioneer

Mimi made medical history for her species when she became the first Asian short-clawed otter to receive a birth control implant.

Keepers explained: “We believe this to be a conservation first.

“The implant was introduced to give her body a chance to rest following the successful birth and rearing of her nine cubs. It also allows stud-book keepers the opportunity to plan a suitable mix of genes into the breeding programme.

Mimi (centre) surrounded by her otter family. | Washington Wetland Centre

“By monitoring her closely throughout this treatment, we were actively contributing to important ground-breaking research on animal management that we hope will benefit the future of captive conservation for this declining species - all thanks to Mimi.”

As Mimi began to get on in otter years she became increasingly intolerant of her son Buster who keepers described as a “very energetic and boisterous young man”.

The centre’s keepers give talks to the public who will have noticed in recent months that an additional enclosure was built for Mimi and Musa to “have some space whilst still be able to see and smell Buster”.

What next for Musa?

After almost 13 years together, the loss of Mimi is bound to be felt by her partner Musa.

Keepers said: “Although we are saddened to lose Mimi and will miss her immensely, it's a comfort to us that Musa - notoriously the most loving and laid back otter ever - and Buster will be reunited in the main exhibit.

“We know they'll be amazing at getting each other through their loss. Musa is still a very playful otter, even as an older gentleman, and seeing him and Buster scampering about together again will be reassuring.”

