Retirees get to don their dancing shoes thanks to pensioner Lynne's dance classes

Retirees at Herriot Gardens Retirement Living accommodation have been donning their dancing shoes and dancing the night away thanks to the expertise of resident Lynne Casey.

Lynne, 70, has always had a passion for dancing and taught dance classes for over 40 years after qualifying as a dance teacher at the age of 28.

The former HR Manager for Education and Children’s Services juggled her role with training dance teams for the Keep Fit Association Championships, becoming the first winner of the UK competition in 1991 with a routine danced to ‘Candle in the Wind’.

In 2015 Lynne sadly lost her husband and she took the decision to move into the over 60s retirement community.

Despite retiring from championship teaching Lynne was keen to share her passion for dance and expertise and put a notice on complexes’ bulletin board welcoming anyone interested to come along to her new dance class.

To her delight, six women signed up and the classes have been going from strength to strength with participants ranging from the over 50s to over 80s.

Lynne Casey with some of her dance students.

Lynne said: “Having taught amateur dance at a high level, I now specialise in teaching more mature participants, which focuses on helping them to keep fit and active, but also ensuring they have fun and have a chance to socialise.

“I teach various dance styles for different fitness levels so there is something for everyone. Most of my class are aged 50 and 60 plus, but I have ladies in their 80s too.

“We dance jazz with hats, lyrical movement with scarves and many different forms from Latin to Country – it really is a tremendous amount of fun.”

Since starting her dance classes, Lynne has now developed friendships with her fellow residents and is keen for more people to come along, including some men.

She added: “It’s been a real pleasure as I have got to know my class members a lot more and the homeowners here are a very social and supportive group of people.

"I would love to see even more of the homeowners get involved – that goes for the gents too.

“I just love to dance. It’s in my blood. It also helps to provide somewhere to escape to.

“I may not be able to move as I once did, but I will always keep going in some shape or form.

"I would also encourage anyone and everyone to start dancing. It’s never too late, and if you’re local, come join my class. I think it keeps us young.”