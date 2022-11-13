Crowds lined the street around the city’s war memorial next to Mowbray Park for this morning’s poignant service.

Serving personnel, veterans, cadets and members of the emergency services joined Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Smith, as the city paid its respects.

The parade was led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band, with The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Household Mounted Cavalry and 8 Rifles also among the regiments taking part.

As in previous years, two field guns were fired by 4th Regiment from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11am, followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and on the memorial wall.

The wall was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

Janice Proctor, whose son Micheal Tench died in Basra in 2007, had led the fund-raising campaign to build the monument. Janice passed away in June and Councillor Smith paid tribute to her hard work during her address to the crowds.

Carla and Tom Cuthbertson (centre) wait to lay their wreath

The parade ended with a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces, with the salute taken by Vice Lord-Lieutenant Gavin Black, Esq, CBE, DL, JP; Lt Col ME Brocklesby RA. and the Mayor on the steps of the city museum in Borough Road.

The civic party included Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness and a number of city councillors from all political persuasions.

Speaking after the parade, Councillor Smith said it had been an emotional experience: "Remembrance Sunday has always been an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country."I'm really pleased that we've all been able to come together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf.

"I would like to say thank you very much indeed for coming to everyone who attended.”

Three-year-old Fredde Thew with his replica army uniform, his grandfather Michael Weyman served in the Army.

Among those laying wreaths were Tom and Carla Cutbertson, whose son Nathan was killed in Afghanistan in 2008. Carla said it had been difficult without her friend Janice Proctor there: “She has been at my side every year,” she said.