1. Remembrance Sunday in Sunderland

Dated: 13/11/2022 Service personnel and veterans from across Sunderland joined the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, as the city paid its respects at the annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the War Memorial in Burdon Road this morning. The parade was led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band, with the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Household Mounted Cavalry and 8 Rifles among the regiments taking part. See Remembrance Sunday round-up

Photo: Will Walker / NNP