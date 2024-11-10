A moving Remembrance Sunday saw poppy wreaths laid at the foot of the memorial while the mayor, Cllr Allison Chisnall, paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A lone bugler played a moving rendition of ‘The Last Post’ before the firing of a field gun saw silence fall across the city.
At the end of the service, thousands of people lined the streets to applaud both current and former Armed Services personnel.
Check out the following 12 emotive photographs as Sunderland remembered its fallen heroes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.