A moving Remembrance Sunday saw poppy wreaths laid at the foot of the memorial while the mayor, Cllr Allison Chisnall, paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A lone bugler played a moving rendition of ‘The Last Post’ before the firing of a field gun saw silence fall across the city.

At the end of the service, thousands of people lined the streets to applaud both current and former Armed Services personnel.

Check out the following 12 emotive photographs as Sunderland remembered its fallen heroes.

'Lest we forget' Veterans and current serving personnel gathered at Sunderland War Memorial.

Symbol of remembrance. Poppy wreaths being laid at Sunderland War Memorial.

Lone piper Sunderland remembers the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On the march. Military veterans marching through the streets of Sunderland.