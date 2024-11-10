Sunderland has been remembering those city residents who died serving their country.Sunderland has been remembering those city residents who died serving their country.
Remembrance Sunday: 12 moving photographs as Sunderland remembers its fallen heroes of war

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Nov 2024, 16:35 BST

Thousands of people gathered around Sunderland War Memorial and lined the streets to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

A moving Remembrance Sunday saw poppy wreaths laid at the foot of the memorial while the mayor, Cllr Allison Chisnall, paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A lone bugler played a moving rendition of ‘The Last Post’ before the firing of a field gun saw silence fall across the city.

At the end of the service, thousands of people lined the streets to applaud both current and former Armed Services personnel.

Check out the following 12 emotive photographs as Sunderland remembered its fallen heroes.

Veterans and current serving personnel gathered at Sunderland War Memorial.

1. 'Lest we forget'

Veterans and current serving personnel gathered at Sunderland War Memorial. | North News & Pictures northn Photo: North News & Pictures

Poppy wreaths being laid at Sunderland War Memorial.

2. Symbol of remembrance.

Poppy wreaths being laid at Sunderland War Memorial. | North News & Pictures northn Photo: North News & Pictures

Sunderland remembers the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

3. Lone piper

Sunderland remembers the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. | North News & Pictures northn Photo: North News & Pictures

Military veterans marching through the streets of Sunderland.

4. On the march.

Military veterans marching through the streets of Sunderland. | North News & Pictures northn Photo: North News & Pictures

