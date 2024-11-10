Thousands of people gathered at Sunderland War Memorial today (November 10) as the city remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice to enable us to have the freedoms we enjoy today.

The Remembrance Sunday service began with a parade of military veterans led by the standard bearers holding the flags of the regiments in which many of Wearside’s men and women have served and indeed perished during both World Wars.

Also taking part in the parade was Sunderland’s adopted 4th Regiment of the Royal Artillery, the Household Mounted Cavalry and The Rifles. All marchers were accompanied by music from Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

One of the most moving parts of the service was the reciting of the WWI poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ which was followed by a moving rendition of the Last Post and the firing of two field guns.

The poem was read by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae of the Royal Artillery who said: “The turnout in Sunderland was great today. Every year the regiment comes up for remembrance services and also for the Freedom of the City Parade and the turnout is always good.

“It was a great honour to read ‘In Flanders Fields’. It is a beautiful but striking poem about the sacrifices made during the Great War.

“As time goes on there are fewer and fewer veterans of those big conflicts but the effect of these wars on our society was so great and so many people suffered both serving and at home, that we must always continue to remember them.

“It’s also important to remember current serving personnel. We have members of our regiment away at the moment serving overseas and we will no doubt have more doing so in the future.”

The field gun was fired mark the start of two minutes of silence at 11am, the time that peace negotiations broke out on Armistice Day (November 11) in 1918.

This was followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and on the memorial wall. The wall was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

Also speaking at the service was the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, who said: "Remembrance Sunday has always been an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country.

"It's always really moving to see so many people coming together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf."

“There was a huge turnout today and Remembrance Sunday is now one of the biggest events on the city’s calendar.

“These people gave their lives for us and we need to remember that.”

The service concluded with the national anthem before a ‘march past’ of veterans and serving members of His Majesty's Forces who were given a rousing reception by the thousands of people who lined the city centre streets.

One of the veterans at the service was Lisa Elliott who served as a marine engineer in the Royal Navy.

She said: “Seeing the crowds of people and hearing the applause really warms you. It shows that people appreciate what our Armed Services have done and are still doing. It shows that they recognise what has been given - whether that’s a life lost or a life changed.

“We must always remember the sacrifices these people made as without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today.”

Remembrance Services were also held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village.

Armistice Day is also being commemorated in Sunderland with a two-minute silence at 11am tomorrow, Monday 11 November to mark the Armistice that ended the First World War.

The start of the silence will be signalled by maroons fired from Mowbray Park.

City landmarks including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West, will be lit red from this evening until and including the evening of Armistice Day on Monday November 11.