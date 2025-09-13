A record number of people have visited Durham Cathedral this summer to see three rare Magna Cartas up close - and there’s still time for you to see the historic documents for yourself.

More than 15,650 people have been drawn to see the hugely-significant documents on display in Durham Cathedral’s Museum so far.

Since the exhibition opened on July 11, the museum has seen over double the amount of visitors from the previous year, with thousands more visiting the Cathedral itself and seeing the supporting art installations that form part of the wider Magna Carta and The North exhibition.

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral said: “We’ve been really pleased with the response to the artworks and the volume of people being inspired to see the exhibition.

“Visitors aren’t only coming to see rare documents, they’re staying to explore the cathedral, to reflect on the impact of Magna Carta today, and contribute to the everchanging artwork in the Nave which is shaped by the values that matter to them most.”

Inside Durham Cathedral Museum lies a rare opportunity (until 2 November 2025), where visitors can view the only surviving 1216 Magna Carta, alongside issues from 1225 and 1300, and three Forest Charters.

These extraordinary documents, over 800 years old, remain enduring symbols of social justice in the world today.

The documents are then brought to life through contemporary artworks and interactive installations throughout the cathedral.

Peace in our time

Child exploring 'The Words That Bind Us' Artwork in Durham Cathedral Nave | Submitted

After viewing the historic charters, visitors are invited to use a touchscreen to select what they would include in a modern-day charter.

These principles are directly linked to The Words That Bind Us, a light-based art installation by Nicola Anthony in the cathedral’s Nave. As visitos vote for a word or phrase that resonates with them the most, the installation responds, growing, rippling, and evolving in real time.

And the most popular phrase so far? …“Peace in our time.”

Strong themes have emerged around the global climate crisis and the current conflicts that dominate headlines.

Visitors have responded with deep emotion and praise. Each phrase has a connection with different visitors for different reasons.

When asked which phrase which resonated most with her, visitor Sonja from Pakistan, shared that it was ‘It’s easy, be responsible,’” reflecting on the installation’s message of personal accountability.

Jane from South Wales described the exhibitions features as “brilliant and resonate a sense of kindness and humanity,” while Kathryn from Bourton-on-the-Water urged: “Every child should see the Magna Carta exhibition, its mind blowing. A real sense of our history.”

Magna Carta and The North forms a powerful narrative, one that bridges centuries and cultures, inviting reflection on justice, equality, and the shared human experience.

You can see Magna Carta and The North at Durham Cathedral until 2 November 2025. For more information visit: www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/magnacarta