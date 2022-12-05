The Lioness from Fulwell was named Queen of the Jungle last month, with presenting duo Ant and Dec revealing the Euros winner had received most of the estimated 12 million votes cast for the finale.

Since then, the ex-Boldon Girls player has said she has been “overwhelmed” by the public support.

The midfielder, who retired from football in the summer, returned to the UK last week and it didn’t take her long to get back to her home turf of Sunderland.

Tin of Sardines manager Chris Paterson with Jill Scott and assistant manager Kelly Kirk

The former Monkwearmouth School pupil went to Tin of Sardines on Sunday morning (December 4), for some breakfast with her partner and family and happily posed for a picture with staff.

Tin of Sardines manager Chris Paterson said: “A couple of the the other customers noticed her, but thankfully left her alone so she could enjoy her breakfast with her family.

"It’s her first time here, but she said she’d definitely be back. She has her own coffee shop, so she was chatting to us about coffee.

Roker’s new gin bar Tin of Sardines on Pier View with manager Chris Paterson.

"She’s a really down to earth local lass who was just out for breakfast with her family and I’m glad she chose us.”

A total of 10.1 million viewers tuned in to the recent I’m A Celeb final, ITV said, making it the highest-rated since football manager Harry Redknapp won in 2018.

Tin of Sardines opened its doors last summer as part of the Seafront Regeneration Scheme which sees new life being given to disused seafront buildings.

Since transforming a former toilet block and tram shed in Pier View, it’s proved popular for its brunches, range of more than 200 gins and other drinks offering. It recently launched a new evening tapas menu.

Tin of Sardines opened last summer

Seafood restaurant North will be the next to open its doors as part of the scheme, after bringing new life to the old storage shelter on Seaburn Promenade.

And 2023 will see work begin on creating a new bistro at the Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn and a new beachfront bar at the old shelter in Marine Walk.

Income generated from the leases of the buildings will help support the Sunderland Seafront Trust.