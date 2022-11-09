It’s been a long road of renovation works to transform the former storage shelter on Seaburn promenade, but the city’s only dedicated seafood restaurant (chippies aside) is nearing completion.

Named North, the restaurant has been brought to the city by Ben Wall and Neil Bassett, the team behind the successful Mexico70 in High Street West and the revival of The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row.

No official opening date has been announced yet for North, but the signage is up and they’re finalising menu details which promises to be a selection of seafood and small plates with a view to opening in the coming weeks.

North, South Bents, Seaburn.

There’s also ongoing recruitment for kitchen staff ahead of the restaurant being able to open every night.

The creation of North in an under-utilised space at the far end of the promenade forms part of the wider seafront regeneration scheme, which is breathing new life into historic buildings in Roker and Seaburn.

So far, Tin of Sardines has opened in the former toilet block in Pier View and has proved a hugely popular addition to Roker with its brunch and bar offering.

Future works will see the transformation of the old tram shelter in Seaburn by the team behind Blacks Corner in East Boldon.

And, back in Roker, the old shelter at the far end of Marine Walk is set to open next summer as a new beachfront bar after being transformed by the team at Vaux Brewery.

Collectively, the transformations are aimed at boosting the seafront offering for Sunderland residents, whilst also attracting visitors from around the region.

Income generated from the lease of North will help support the Sunderland Seafront Trust. The trust operates the Roker Pier and Lighthouse tours and lease income will help it deliver seafront events and activities.

Speaking previously about the venture, Ben said: "We want to make it a destination. It gives us an opportunity to showcase the amazing and beautiful coastline that we have here, alongside current and future development of the seafront.

"Our vision is to create an all-day seafront restaurant, showcasing contemporary dining in a stunning but unstuffy and unpretentious relaxed environment."

