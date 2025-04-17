Pudsey surprises Sunderland children with nursery visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City nursery kids were delighted when Pudsey made them a surprise visit.

Busy Bees staff members Faith Cerl and Abbi Redpath as Pudsey visits the kids | Submitted

Busy Bees in Ryhope welcomed Pudsey to join in the celebrations with the children and nursery team to celebrate their recent fundraising achievements.

After launching its charity partnership last year, Busy Bees Nurseries across the UK set out to make a difference and support BBC Children in Need’s mission of helping every child across the UK thrive and be the best they can be.

As part of this nationwide effort, the Ryhope nursery took part in The Big Trike Ride, where children were encouraged to collectively trike, bike, or scoot 874 miles – the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

With the nursery raising over £1,200, the achievement was a cause for celebration. The children enjoyed a Teddy’s Bear Picnic and took part in various activities with Pudsey, including ring-themed activities and classic songs such as Ring o’ Roses.

Katrina Miller, Centre Director at Busy Bees Sunderland Ryhope Village, said: “We are so proud of our nursery team and families that supported us to raise over £1,200 – it was a true community effort!

“Seeing the children’s faces light up when Pudsey arrived was priceless. It was such a rewarding way to mark this special moment.

“We know the funds raised will help so many children across the UK, and we can’t thank everyone enough for their amazing support.”