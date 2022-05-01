Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Graham, 39, is looking to raise £2,500 for Veterans Coastal Retreats – an initiative to purchase a holiday home for ex-service personnel and their families to enjoy a free holiday on the North Cornish coast.

The charity cites the difficulties many veterans can have in both coming to terms with some of the experiences they may have encountered during active service and then transitioning back into civilian life.

It’s hoped the retreat will provide a sanctuary for veterans to escape the stresses they may be experiencing.

Chris said: “In the Prison Service I work with a lot of former military personnel and have a huge amount of respect and admiration for our servicemen and women. I’m always taken aback by the stories of selflessness, courage, and sacrifice made by our service personnel.

"We ask a lot of them. They are ordinary men and women doing extraordinary things, often in the most difficult circumstances and challenging of environments. This can take a heavy toll, both physically and mentally.

"Many former service personnel may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and statistically are at greater risk of developing mental health problems. I just wanted to do something to show my support for these veterans.”

Prison officer Chris Graham, 39, training for his fundraising run in the Sunderland Half Marathon.

The charity is the brainchild of Richard Perkins, who is currently serving in the Coldstream Guards, who in 2020 set about raising an initial £10,000 by attempting to run from Land's End to John O'Groats. Unfortunately Richard had to withdraw 400 miles into the challenge due to injury but is set to undertake a second attempt this year.

Chris said: “I became aware of the charity by following Richard’s challenge on social media. I started running more during lockdowns and took on my first marathon. With the Sunderland Half Marathon coming up, I thought this was a good opportunity to do my bit to raise money for the charity.”

To raise further funds, on June 18, Chris will also be running The Wall: a 70 mile ultra-marathon from Carlisle Castle to the Millenium Bridge in Gateshead.