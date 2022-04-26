Revealed: What happened to the Sunderland orphanage boy who pleaded not to be forgotten in touching letter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartfelt letter was written on the back of a service booklet in 1897 by William Elliott and stuffed down the back of a church pew.

The 13-year-old was due to leave the orphanage later that year and pleaded with whoever found it not to “tear it or throw it away” but “keep it in remembrance of me”.

After over a century of being forgotten, William finally got his wish after his letter was discovered by workmen renovating the Seventeen Nineteen event space at Sunderland’s former Holy Trinity Church.

Research revealed his father had been lost at sea after being washed overboard from the merchant vessel Skyros.

Deprived of their breadwinner – and with four children to clothe and feed - William’s mother Sarah Ann struggled, and when he turned eight she placed him in the orphanage where he stayed for the next six years.

After leaving the orphanage William went on to work for local solicitor, Mr Herbert, but what happened next remained a mystery until further research revealed his heroic naval career on the other side of the Atlantic.

William Elliott as a young man in the US Navy.

Inspired by the discovery of William’s letter and his desire never to be forgotten, historians decided to investigate further.

William didn’t remain in the North East for long, setting off in 1903 at the age of 19 to join his sister Edith in New York. After taking up residence at 20 Evarts Street, Newport, Rhode Island, seven months after arriving stateside he enlisted in the US Navy.

Naval records show it was the was the start of an illustrious 42-year career, during which William served in the First World War before retiring in 1939.

When the US joined World War II in 1941, William re-enlisted, working as a supply officer, reaching the rank of Commander before retiring after the war.

An obituary to William Elliott who died in 1968 at the age of 84.

William became a US citizen in 1916, having met and married American Dora MacIntire with whom he went on to have two children; William Jr and Edith.

Dora died in 1936, aged 52 and William married twice more, first to Boston-born Mabel Frances, who died in 1962, and later to Florence, when he was in his 80s.

At the age of 84, William’s story – which began in Sunderland – ended in a San Diego care home in 1968.

William's letter which he wrote on the service card being used on that day at the church.

Fittingly for a man destined for a life at sea, he was buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C; the final resting place for more than 14,000 US military veterans and widely recognised as the US’ most hallowed ground.

Never to be forgotten, William’s story and letter now take pride of place hanging in Seventeen Nineteen above the pew he stuffed his message down a century and a quarter earlier.

Centre Manager Tracey Mienie said: “Ever since we found William’s letter, we’ve wondered what became of him. Now, thanks to the work of people who were as touched by his story as we were, we know he went on to lead a full, rich life, serving his country and much-loved by his family.

“He asked those reading his letter to make sure he wasn’t forgotten and now he never will be.”