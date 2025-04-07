Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rising star from Sunderland will join renowned artists as a popular comedy night returns to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedy night returns to Sheepfolds Stables | CREO Comms

After the success of the first comedy night at Sheepfolds Stables, the ticket-only event returns this weekend on Sunday, April 13.

It will see Eddy Brimson, Mike Milligan and David Hadingham all take to the stage as well as 20-year-old Southwick star, Katie Fowler, who is returning to her home city following a series of open mic gigs in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer, presenter, actor and comedian, Eddy Brimson has penned seven bestselling books and is a regular ‘talking head’ for numerous radio and TV shows, appearing in multiple programmes from Absolutely Fabulous to Eastenders (he was the East End villain who torched Frank Butcher’s car).

He has also built himself a cult following amongst football fans.

Eddy Brimson | submitted

Mike Milligan is a top northern stand-up and a regular on the national and international comedy circuit and North East sporting dinner scene.

Known for his sharp observations and quick wit, he regularly performs as a compare at the Comedy Store and Comedy Clubs, as well as at local venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional comic and circuit regular, David Hadingham, brings his intense anecdotal routine to Sheepfolds Stables presenting a unique and often ‘warped’ view of everyday life.

Sunderland comedian Katie Fowler is on the bill | Backyard Comedy Club

Finally, and one-to-watch, Katie Fowler, is new to the comedy scene and will deliver a short set after ‘catching the bug’ performing in various comedy nights and open mic events in London.

Student, Katie ,20, will perform in front of a home crowd for the first time.

Read More Meet the 20-year-old from Sunderland taking to the London comedy stage

The four acts feature as part Cal’s Comedy Club, organised by fellow comedian and ex- Britain’s Got Talent star, Cal Halbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hufton, of Sheepfolds Stables, said: “We were delighted with the success and popularity of our first comedy night held last year, so we’re looking forward to welcoming four more comedians to the stage, in particular, Katie, Sunderland’s very own home-grown talent.

“Supporting live acts like this, whether it be comedy nights or live music, is something we are very keen to do going forward meaning that people can access a variety of performances, as well as quality food and drink, right here in Sunderland on their doorstep.

“We’re expecting events like this to be popular for anyone looking for an alternative, lively night out.”

Sheepfolds Stables’ comedy night will take place on Sunday 13 April in The Hayloft which offers an intimate space for audiences to see the acts up close.

The event is ticket only and doors open at 7pm. Tickets priced from £15 are available here.