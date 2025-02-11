A Mackem performer has been making them laugh in London with her stand up comedy.

Katie Fowler from Southwick marked her 20th birthday by stepping into the spotlight at an Ultra Comedy night at Backyard Comedy Club in East London.

The former Monkwearmouth School pupil penned her own sketch in between lessons at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama where she is studying for a degree in experimental arts and performance.

Moving to London last September was the next step for Katie as she pursues a career in the creative industries.

“I went to Northern Star Theatre Arts in Sunderland for years as a kid,” she explained. “Basically I was a very loud child and my parents, who’ve always been really supportive, needed somewhere to put my energy.”

Katie went on to study musical theatre at Newcastle College before studying musical theatre as a foundation year at the well-respected Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Applying to Royal Central, she wrote her own script and they suggested she apply for the experimental arts course.

“The course is so unique and a great environment to be in,” she said. “It’s perfect for me because it’s facilitated so many different creative sectors.

“I still love musical theatre, but you don’t have creative control in the same way.”

As part of her creative journey, Katie took on an eight-week Ultra Comedy course, culminating in a live performance on her 20th birthday.

“I absolutely loved it,” she said. “You would think doing live comedy would be scarier than playing a character, but I just think ‘what’s the worst that can happen?’

“I’ve always loved telling stories and when you come at it from a storytelling perspective it’s not as daunting.”

Now Katie has the comedy bug, she’s hoping to study more in the art form and is going to try and take part in open mic nights when back in her home city.

“There’s so many more opportunities opening up up north,” she said. “People have quite a tunnel vision sometimes with musical theatre, which is obviously very based in London, but there’s so many other things you can do in the creative sector and a million other routes you can go down.”