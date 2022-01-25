Police officers receive royal award for saving man who attempted to take his own life

Pc Russell and Pc Seymour, from the Chester-le-Street Response team, were dispatched to the area following the distressing call made to the force control room from the man who repeatedly told the call handler he was going to take his own life.

The call dispatcher kept the man on the line for 10 minutes whilst gathering as much information as possible to identify his exact location and on arrival, officers swiftly located the man, who had stopped breathing.

PCs Russell and Seymour jumped into action and began CPR immediately, managing to regain his pulse and stayed with the man, reassuring him until colleagues arrived and took over.

PC Christopher Seymour, Sgt Alex Gibson and PC Kersha Russell

Following the incident, officers were presented with a Royal Humane Award by Sergeant Alex Gibson last week.

The actions of the Chester le-Street Response team and the two PCs were described as ‘vital’ in keeping the man the alive.

Sgt Gibson, from Chester-le-Street Response said: “This was a traumatic incident for both the young man, officers involved and the call handler.

“Their swift response was vital in getting to the man, coming to his aid and ultimately saving his life.

“This award is so very deserved and I, along with the whole of the force, are so proud of their actions – a very well done to them.”

The man made a full physical recovery and is receiving support for his mental health.

