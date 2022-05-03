Police launch appeal to find missing Sunderland man Kieran Williams last seen two weeks ago

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kieran Williams, 18 who has been missing from Esplanade West since Monday, April 18.
His mum Tracey Williams, has been appealing on social media since her son disappeared for help in locating him however he is yet to be found.
Tracey previously told the Echo about how she has been feeling since her son went missing.
She said: “He just needs to come home or make contact with our family or his friends to just let us know that he is alright.
"He can’t have just vanished off the face of the Earth so if anyone sees him then please get in contact with either myself or the police.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages of the Northumbria Police website, or contact 101, quoting ref 26 200422.