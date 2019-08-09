Police in Sunderland launch inquiry as motorcyclist left with 'serious injuries' after bus crash
A police investigation is underway in Sunderland following a collision between a bus and a motorcyclist.
The biker was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary on Thursday, August 8 after the crash, which happened at the junction of Southwick Road and Keir Hardie Way.
Northumbria Police has launched an investigation into the collision, and is appealing for information from the public.
A force spokesperson said on Friday, August 9: "At 6.52pm yesterday, police received a report of a collision involving a bus and a motorcyclist at the junction of Southwick Road and Keir Hardie Way, Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
"An investigation is ongoing into the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 944 080819 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."