Motorcyclist sent to Royal Victoria Infirmary after bus crash in Sunderland
Northumbria police and ambulance services were called to a bus crash at the junction of Southwick Road and Kier Hardie Way in Sunderland.
Police were called to reports of the incident at 6.52pm on Thursday, August 8.
A Go North East bus crashed into a motorcycle in Sunderland and police and ambulance services attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Nobody on the bus was injured at all. However, the rider of the motorbike was being treated at the scene for a number of injuries.”
The ambulance service were called at 18.46pm. It sent two hazardous area response teams, a rapid response vehicle and a paramedic ambulance and called for the Great North Air Ambulance.
An air ambulance landed in the car park next to the Stadium of Light. The helicopter took the motorcyclist to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Jen Baxter, 53, said she was returning home after a jog when she heard the air ambulance. She said: "The bus was coming out of the junction with Southwick Road and I could see it had collided with a motorbike."
Jacki Prior, 43, said passengers from the bus and passers-by rushed to the biker's aid. She said: "I just saw the bus and heard the air ambulance and sirens.
"At first I couldn't see the bike.There were quite a few people who went to help him."
Keir Hardie Way was closed at around 7.30pm and Go North East buses were diverted.
The road has now reopened but drivers should take care when travelling in the area.