She’s one of Sunderland’s most underrated creative geniuses, her work only truly celebrated after her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, a new podcast looks at the extensive works of artist Audrey Amiss, whose artistic career, but not her output, was curtailed by mental health.

Audrey Amiss, left, with her sister Dorothy picture courtesy of the Wellcome Collection. | Wellcome Collection

She was a prolific artist who, on her death in a Clapham maisonette in 2013, left behind a vast collection of work, 50,000 sketches in her sketchbooks alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Sunderland in 1933, Audrey was a pupil at Bede Grammar School for girls before studying at Sunderland School of Art (the building overlooking Backhouse Park).

Her talent secured her a place at the prestigious Royal Academy Schools in London where she studied between 1954 and 1958.

But her artistic studies were never completed due to mental illness, which was less well understood in the 1950s.

Gondoliers on the Water by Audrey Amiss. Courtesy of the Wellcome Collection | Wellcome Collection

Audrey, who worked in the civil service, was not well known in her lifetime, but the discovery of her works and a subsequent film , Typist Artist Pirate King , (which is what Audrey put as her occupation in her passport) saw the artist finally recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the film, which stars Bafta winner Monica Dolan as Audrey and Harry Potter and Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald as Sandra, the new podcast dives deep into the life of the Sunderland-born artist.

Part of the Rebel Women of Sunderland podcast series, the new episode was created with help from artist Lyn Killeen who led the project with community organisation Southwick REACH.

The podcast looks at Amiss’ early life in Sunderland and explores themes like mental well-being and North East working class women artists.

Dr. Caroline Mitchell, Lyn Killeen and Prof. Angela Smith/ Rebel Women of Sunderland Portrait of Audrey Amiss | Submitted

University alumni Grace McDonough and Lottie Steele, who both studied Radio, Audio and Podcasting at the university, helped produce the podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace said: “It was wonderful to learn about Audrey, her life and her work, as well as meet and collaborate with the Southwick REACH group who beautifully embraced two people and a microphone gatecrashing their Friday afternoon sessions.”

Lottie added: “We took a different angle and focused on one person rather than a theme and it was brilliant to be able to do a deep dive into Audrey Amiss' life and artwork.

“The amount of art she made was astounding and it was really interesting to hear about all of the research people have done as well as learn about her collections housed in the Wellcome Collection in London.

“I'm so pleased that Southwick REACH allowed us to join their project and delighted to see them shine a light on Audrey's incredible work whilst also exploring the themes of mental well-being through their workshops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the podcast, community researchers experienced first hand how journalling for well-being can help improve mental health and well-being through participating in artist Lyn Killeen’s visual art workshops.

Researchers, students and the public came together at the university’s Media Centre on St. Peter’s Campus to celebrate the launch of the latest instalment of the podcast.

Dr. Caroline Mitchell, executive Pproducer and Professor of Radio and Participation at the University of Sunderland, said: “This is a unique collaboration between members of Southwick REACH, We Make Culture, academics and PhD researchers from across the Arts and Health Sciences at the University.

“Making this podcast using community-based research methods means we now have a deeper understanding of Audrey Amiss's early life in Sunderland and how as a working class woman studying art in London in the 1950's she encountered many barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“REACH's Artistic Director Lyn Killeen and the community researchers experienced first-hand how daily arts practice and journalling can contribute to mental wellbeing.

“The Rebel Women Podcast launch 2025, on the eve of International Women's Day, was a true celebration of Audrey Amiss and community driven podcasting.”

This year’s project is also honouring another iconic Sunderland woman.

Professor Angela Smith, who runs the university’s gender studies network and co-manages the Rebel Women project, said: “This year we are celebrating the lives of Audrey and also footballer Demi Stokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Demi is originally from South Tyneside but trained at the Sunderland Academy before heading off to bigger things. She is a campaigner for LGBTQ rights and also a supporter of a women's refuge in South Tyneside.

“Like many of the Rebels, Demi is someone who seeks to help others. Audrey is also like other Rebels in that she has made a major contribution to the world but the links with Sunderland and the overall acknowledgement of her achievements is largely hidden.”

The Rebel Women of Sunderland project was set up in 2019 and is ran jointly by We Make Culture and the University of Sunderland’s Gender Studies network.

Originally commissioned by Sunderland Culture in partnership with Open Heritage and Sunderland Heritage Action Zone, Rebel Women shines a light on the lives of remarkable women connected with Sunderland through artworks and stories.

You can listen to the podcast here https://rebel-women-of-sunderland.captivate.fm