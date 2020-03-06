1 . Gertrude Bell, Colonial Administrator

Gertrude Bell, who was born in Washington’s Dame Margaret Hall, became the first woman to achieve a first class degree in Modern History from Oxford University. She was an extraordinary woman who made significant contributions in so many different areas, including archaeology, exploration and the politics of the Middle East. She developed a passion for Arabic cultures and became so familiar with the Middle East that she ended up working at a high level with British military intelligence in Mesopotamia, during the First World War. She was the only woman present at Winston Churchill’s post-war conference to discuss the future of the region and by the time of her death in Baghdad in 1926 had helped oversee the creation of modern Iraq. Photo: Library photo