From the world of business and sport to pioneering women’s education and being a charity champion, their achievements are far-reaching and have had an impact way beyond their home city. Here’s 24 women who’ve really made a difference or made their mark, in no particular order.
1. Gertrude Bell, Colonial Administrator
Gertrude Bell, who was born in Washington’s Dame Margaret Hall, became the first woman to achieve a first class degree in Modern History from Oxford University. She was an extraordinary woman who made significant contributions in so many different areas, including archaeology, exploration and the politics of the Middle East. She developed a passion for Arabic cultures and became so familiar with the Middle East that she ended up working at a high level with British military intelligence in Mesopotamia, during the First World War. She was the only woman present at Winston Churchill’s post-war conference to discuss the future of the region and by the time of her death in Baghdad in 1926 had helped oversee the creation of modern Iraq. Photo: Library photo
2. Kate Adie, Broadcaster and War Correspondent
Former Sunderland High School pupil Kate went on to become a celebrated war correspondent. Her big break was the London Iranian Embassy siege in 1980. As that evening’s duty reporter, Adie was first on the scene as the Special Air Service stormed the embassy. The BBC interrupted coverage of the World Snooker Championships and Adie reported live and unscripted to one of the largest news audiences ever whilst crouched behind a car door. Her most high-profile role was that of chief news correspondent for BBC News, during which time she became well known for reporting from war zones around the world. Photo: JPI Media
3. Ida & Louise Cook, War Heroes
The Sunderland sisters saved the lives of dozens of Jewish people fleeing the Nazis before the outbreak of the Second World War and have been honoured with a lasting memorial to their life-saving efforts. A Blue Plaque commemorating Ida and Louise Cook has been installed at the entrance gate wall to Croft Avenue, off Chester Road, which was their childhood home. Posing as eccentric opera lovers, the sisters repeatedly travelled to Germany during the late 1930s, where they smuggled the personal possessions of those facing persecution back with them to Britain to sell and raise funds for the emigration papers and travel documents the refugees needed to escape to safety. Their daring exploits as double agents all stemmed from a friendship with Austrian conductor Clemens Krauss and his fiancé, opera singer Viorica Ursuleac. Photo: Library photo
4. Jill Scott, Lioness
Former Monkwearmouth School pupil and Sunderland player Jill Scott, MBE, is a great role model for women's football who's never forgotten her roots. The FIFA technical report into the 2011 Women's World Cup described Scott as one of England's four outstanding players: "[an] energetic, ball-winning midfielder who organises the team well, works hard at both ends of the pitch and can change her team's angle of attack." Along with her England teammates, she inspired the nation with their Euros 2022 win. The local hero's legend status was cemented when she was crowned Queen of the Jungle in I'm a Celeb. | Jacob King Photo: Jacob King