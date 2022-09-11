Plumes of smoke spotted and road closure in place as fire service attends incident

The smoke was photographed coming from near the Chilton Country Pub and Hotel on Black Boy Road in Chilton Moor on Sunday, September 11.

Pictures also show fire crews in attendance at the scene on Sunday afternoon, but further details of the incident have not been confirmed by the emergency services at time of writing.

Durham County Council confirmed on social media shortly after 3.45pm that the road was closed at the request of the fire service.

The local authority’s message said: “Please note, Black Boy Road, Chilton Moor, is closed at the request of the fire service. The road is expected to be closed for up to two hours.”

A cordon was also pictured in place at the scene.

County Durham and Darlington Fire Service have been contacted for further details by the Echo.

Smoke was spotted coming from the Houghton pub. (Photo by Ian Mcclelland Media)