'Please come forward' - community's messages of support for Sunderland mum on four-year anniversary of son Callum Young's disappearance
Members of the public have been sending their love and support to a Sunderland mum as she continues the fight to find her son.
August 26 will always be a heartbreaking date for Colleen Young, whose son Callum went missing from Sunderland on that day in 2015.
Now, four years on, Colleen is still pleading for information about his whereabouts after all other inquiries have so far failed to turn up results.
Speaking to the Echo on the anniversary of her son’s disappearance, Colleen said it was “out of character” for Callum not to be in touch.
She added: “He did not tell me if he was. He just disappeared without a word.”
The Sunderland community has thrown its support behind Colleen, urging anyone with information to come forward.
Here are your messages of support from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Lyndsey Maddison: “So sad for his family. Hopefully someone comes forward with information if they know anything.”
Carol Ratcliffe: “So sad for the family. The not knowing must be awful to try and live with. If anybody knows anything they should say it.”
Janet Wallace: “So so sad the family need peace of mind, thoughts are with you all.”
Carole Ann Mitchell: “So very sad cannot imagine how you must be feeling, hope you get some answers soon.”
Kim Chapman: “It’s terrible wish someone would speak up and think of his poor family.”
Julie Nash: “Family need to know, it’s heartbreaking, come on if you know ANYTHING have a heart.”
Maureen Dodgson: “Please come forward.”