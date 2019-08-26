Callum Young

Callum Young, who will now be 26, was last seen on August 26, 2015, at his home in Hylton Road.

He was reported missing four days later on August 30 after he had not been seen for three days and his family could not make contact with him.

Mum Colleen, 47, is still desperate to know that he is safe and today made a fresh appeal for Callum – or anyone who knows where he is - to get in touch.

“It is four years today since Callum disappeared and we have still heard nothing,” she said.

“He just disappeared from the bedsit he was living in.”

Colleen has no reason to believe Callum was suffering from depression at the time of his disappearance.

“He did not tell me if he was,” she said.

“He just disappeared without a word.”

Colleen says it was very out of character for Callum not to stay in regular contact with his family and he left all his belongings behind when he vanished.

“I spoke to his friends, the people he lived with at the bedsit, and I asked them where he was, but they all just said they had not seen him,” she said.

“They did not tell me any more.”

Police viewed hours and hours of CCTV footage, interviewed family and friends and carried out enquiries on social media in an effort to find Callum at the time of his disappearance – but to no avail.

Detectives were in regular touch with the family for a long time, but with no new leads to follow up, Colleen says she has not heard from them for some time.

“The police have been working on the case but I have not heard from them for a while,” she said.

“It has been a couple of years.”