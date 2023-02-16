Plea to help Sunderland domestic violence charity after suspected arson attack guts building and destroys donations

Based in Silksworth Gardens, Sunderland Area Parent Support (SAPS), used White House in Doxford Park to store their food bank supplies and donated clothing as well as having a dedicated room for counselling and therapy sessions to help people dealing with a range of issues including addiction, the cost of living crisis and providing advice for families looking to adopt or provide foster care.

However, following a fire which took place at 1.55am this morning (Thursday, February 16) the building has been completely gutted with the items inside, including emergency packs for women fleeing domestic violence, food supplies for the elderly, and specialist equipment completely destroyed.

As well as leaving the charity now needing to replace their stock it has also left dozens of vulnerable people without the vital supplies on which they depend.

Volunteer Stacey Brickle stood outside the fire damaged White House building the charity used to provide their services.

Safeguarding officer Sharon Smiles, 29, said: “It’s heartbreaking and we are all absolutely devastated. The building has been completely gutted and everything inside is destroyed. The only thing that has survived is the fire proof filing cabinet.

“We work hard all week to help the community and this is a massive kick in the teeth and is going to have a big impact on vulnerable people who already have very difficult lives.

"We’ve just had a woman on the phone who along with her children is fleeing domestic violence. She has found somewhere to live and we had arranged to provide an emergency pack including a microwave, sandwich maker and clothes for the children and we’ve had to tell her that for the moment we can’t do this.

"The therapy room is used for things like reflexology and hot stone treatments which really relaxes people who may be struggling, but the equipment for this is now gone.”

Extensive damage caused to the interior of the building.

One of many people to benefit from the charity is Stacey Brickle, from Ryhope, who now works as a volunteer.

Stacey, 44, said: “When my sister died of cancer in 2021, I was left looking after her four-year-old son and SAPS provided so much support including with the legal advice for guardianship.

"All these girls want to do is help people and losing all these items and this building means so many people are now going to have to go without. I’m absolutely devastated and I cried my eyes out when I came in this morning ans saw it.”

The charity used the building to store supplies and provide counselling and therapy sessions,

Northumbria Police have confirmed the incident is being investigated as suspected arson.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3am today (Thursday, February 16), we received a report of a suspected arson attack at a building on Silksworth Gardens, in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. No-one was found to have been injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police either via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or via 101 quoting NP-20230216-0074.”

Large parts of the roof have been completely destroyed

The blaze was extinguished by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. A spokesperson added: "We can confirm that around 1:55am this morning we received a call about a fire at a commercial premises on Silksworth Gardens in Sunderland.

"Two appliances, one from Farringdon and one from Rainton Bridge Community Fire Stations, were dispatched by our fire control and the first was on the scene in just six minutes.

"Firefighters extinguished the blaze however the fire had caused significant damage to the premises. Thankfully no one was injured during the incident and our fire crews left the scene at 3:47am."

Responding to the allegation of suspected arson, Sharon said: “If this is the case then it’s really sad someone would do this and totally unacceptable.”

Following the fire, SAPS volunteer Bernadette Wise, 42, launched a Go Fund Me appeal to raise at least £1,000 to help replace the emergency supplies and therapy equipment.

She said: “When I saw the photographs of the damage the fire has caused it was absolutely heartbreaking. This charity works so hard to help local people and now they’ve lost everything.

Items in the building including food, clothing and specialist equipment have been completely destroyed.

"We are hoping to raise money to replace these items. I know times are really hard for people at the moment but any donations will really help.”

The fire follows on just two days after the charity reported a suspected burglary to Northumbria Police.

A Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a suspected burglary which took place at a building on Silksworth Gardens in Sunderland sometime overnight on Monday, February 13, into the morning of Tuesday, February 14.

“A charity donation box and radiators were reported to have been stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police either via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or via 101 quoting NP-20230214-0243.”

The police said the two incidents are not currently being treated as linked.

The Grade II listed building is owned by Sunderland City Council and SAPS are hoping they will provide support to salvage and repair the building so it can once again be used to provide their vital services.

