Flags are flying, the tea and cake is flowing and there MAY even be a cheeky bottle of fizz in the fridge to help us say “cheers” to the Queen’s seven decades of service.

Nationwide celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee kicked off today (Thursday, June 2) and run until Sunday, June 5.

The programme of events will end in style with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, as well as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

But there’s plenty of fun to get through before then, with street parties galore, afternoon teas and more!

Check out our selection of pictures from the first day of the bank holiday weekend in Sunderland.

1. Family time Edna Ash, pictured front and centre, with her family. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Milestone event Bijumon Joseph, manager at Marigold Care Home, smiles for the camera. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Party time Ian Seery gets into the Jubilee spirit with a party for residents at Bryony Lodge and Marigold Nursing Homes. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Enjoying the sunshine Jean Jones enjoys some of the warm weather as Jubilee celebrations get underway in Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales