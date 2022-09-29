Plaque unveiled honouring historic Houghton clergyman Bernard Gilpin ahead of Houghton Feast

The plaque is in memory of Bernard Gilpin, 1517-1583, who lived in Houghton in 1583 and became known as the Apostle of the North. It was unveiled at Houghton’s Broadway.

The ox roast sandwiches sold at Houghton Feast every year are served in commemoration of Gilpin, who would roast an ox every Sunday to feed the poor in the community. The blue plaque commemorates his work and its inscription refers to some of Houghton’s history.

It has been installed on the Rectory gateposts, beside the building where Gilpin lived in during the 16th century. It is also the site of the annual Houghton Feast ox roastings, which continue the tradition started by Gilpin. Proceeds from the sale of ox sandwiches go to next year’s ox roasting.

The grand unveiling of the blue plaque honouring Bernard Gilpin.

Paul Lanagan is chairman of Houghton Heritage Society and the Houghton Feast Trust’s Ox Roasting co-ordinator.

He said: “Houghton is a town that is proud of its history and Bernard Gilpin is a name that everybody knows thanks to his ox roasting practices at Houghton Feast and his many acts of generosity to the parish’s poor.

“I am pleased that there will now be a plaque commemorating Gilpin’s good deeds.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, chair of Houghton Feast Steering Committee, added: “I think it’s so important that we honour the heritage of our city and the communities within it.

The blue plaque at the Old Rectory gateposts at Houghton Broadway.

“Bernard Gilpin lived in Houghton-le-Spring hundreds of years ago, but we still tell his story and remember his kindness to the community, still roasting an ox in his memory at every Houghton Feast.”

Houghton Feast returns on Friday, October 7 to Friday, October 14 with a packed programme of activities, events and entertainment.

This theme of this year’s event is a tribute to the late Queen and begins with a spectacular community show on The Broadway celebrating her life.

The Rev John Barron of St Michael's and the All Angels Church and Cllr Kevin Johnston and Rector were at the unveiling.

Entertainment includes the Houghton Pipe Band, Zazz dancers, Houghton Area Youth Brass Band and The Houghton Feast Children’s Choir. The first night will end with the Houghton Feast illuminations being switched on by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith.