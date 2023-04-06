Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, this week, backed plans for an exploratory pilot scheme for the ‘Sunderland Heat Network’.

In recent years the Local Authority has revealed ambitions to create the UK’s largest mine water source heat network by harnessing geothermal energy from disused mine workings.

If viable, the district heating scheme would see heated water distributed to nearby homes and businesses through a network of underground pipes, however the project is still in its early stages.

City leaders have said the project would be a major milestone in achieving Sunderland City Council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030 and the city’s target of being carbon neutral by 2040.

Earlier this year the council submitted a planning application to start work on a pilot scheme to investigate whether the mine workings can be accessed by borehole drilling.

The proposed test site is the former Fan Zone next to the Stadium of Light, as well as a small section of ground surrounding the stadium, with site hoardings and safety measures planned to reduce disruption to the club and match-goers.

The location of the two exploratory pilot boreholes, at the south-east corner of the stadium’s car park off Millennium Way, has been guided by work undertaken by the Coal Authority.

A planning application for the pilot boreholes was presented to the council’s Planning and Highways Committee for decision on April 3, 2023, at City Hall.

A report prepared by planning officers said site operations may happen on the same day as events at the Stadium of Light, but that drilling and related activities would stop ahead of crowds gathering to attend any match or large-scale event.

The committee report added: “Potential issues relating to noise and vibration have been carefully considered and following the receipt of an improved noise assessment from the applicant and consultation with the council’s environmental health team, it can be concluded that the proposed drilling and pumping operations are unlikely to give rise to any significant negative noise and vibration impacts.

“Furthermore, and in light of the consultation comments received from the Coal Authority, Environment Agency and the council’s land contamination consultant, there are no concerns relating to contamination, pollution or instability, subject to the recommended conditions”.

Councillors were told that the benefits of heat networks include carbon efficiency, reduced energy bills and the production of a “stable and cost-effective energy source”.

After being put to the vote, the proposals for exploratory works won unanimous support from the Planning and Highways Committee.

Hours of working at the site is proposed to be 8am-6pm, Monday to Friday and 8am-12noon on Saturdays, although “pumping testing” will operate 24/7.

The works are expected to take around a year, including site set up and ‘decomissioning’, with council planners reassuring councillors that the temporary impact of ‘displaced parking’ would be minor.

A planning statement submitted by engineering consultancy WSP with the council’s planning application also provides more details on the scheme.

This includes confirmation that the site would be “reinstated to its original condition following the works, with the addition of two heavy traffic-rated covers above the subterranean borehole termination chambers”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposal will generate significant benefits to the local community and economy, providing skilled jobs during the construction works.

“Most importantly, the proposal will explore a potential low carbon energy source for a district heat network which will contribute to Sunderland City Council’s efforts to find viable ways to tackle climate change”.