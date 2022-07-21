Plans submitted to overhaul vacant Eastender pub after previous student accommodation proposals withdrawn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, plans were submitted to for a refurbishment of the Eastender, in High Street East, including a bid to change the use of the building from a public house to a restaurant.

According to a design and access statement submitted to Sunderland City Council, a previous bid to convert the building into student accommodation was lodged and later withdrawn.

Other proposals to create residential accommodation and public areas for a lounge bar and function venue were also discussed but were not taken further.

The Eastender, High Street East, Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New proposals aim to modernise the vacant premises, transforming the building into a hospitality venue which the application says will respect the conservation area in which it sits.

A design and access statement adds: “The proposals are to completely upgrade both the lower ground floor and ground floor providing fresh bar, kitchen and seating areas along with modern toilet facilities.

“Externally it is proposed to re-plaster/repaint the walls in a colour to be agreed with the planning authority.”

No details of proposed opening hours or employment have been provided with the planning application.

A submitted community statement also notes the applicant has “engaged in dialogue with a cross section of the immediate public who have expressed their support for the proposals”.

A decision on the bar and restaurant plan is expected to be made by the local authority in coming months, once a period of consultation has concluded.