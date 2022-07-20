Here's why Sunderland's Bexhill Academy is top of the class after 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Governors, staff and pupils at Bexhill Academy in Town End Farm are celebrating after the school was given its first ever ‘outstanding’ rating by inspectors Ofsted.

Headteacher Ruth Walton said the school had achieved an outstanding judgement in all areas following an Ofsted inspection last month.

The Ofsted team, led by chief inspector Andrea Batley, said in its report: "Pupils are proud to belong to this exceptional school. Leaders have created a wonderfully caring and supportive environment where everyone is respected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leaders give pupils wide and exciting opportunities to learn and develop and are highly ambitious for pupils’ academic success.

"They ensure that pupils get an outstanding education. Pupils remember what they have been taught in past years and talk about current learning with enthusiasm and interest. "

Ruth was previously deputy and said the school had worked hard to improve since it was rated as ‘good’ in 2015.

Bexhill Academy has received an outstanding rating from Ofsted

"The previous inspections in 2015 and 2019 rated us as ‘good’ and they said the last time that they would come back within a year because they felt we could do even better,” she said.

"But because of covid that year eventually turned out to be almost three.”

It had been worth the wait: “They came back and we have been rated as outstanding in all categories,” said Ruth.

"We are all absolutely delighted with the outcome.”

Bexhill Academy Headteacher Ruth Walton

And she paid tribute to her team for their hard work and dedication: “To share the news with the staff and parents was just absolutely amazing,” she said.

"The staff have been absolutely overjoyed. They have worked incredibly hard to ensure our school got the best outcome.

The school is part of the Wise Academies Trust and CEO Zoe Car OBE was delighted with the news.

"I am immensely proud of this achievement,” she said.

"To be judged outstanding in all areas in the current Ofsted framework is incredibly difficult. To achieve this grade after navigating through the Covid pandemic is even more incredible.