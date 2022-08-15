Plans for new Hetton community centre approved after previous permission lapsed without construction starting

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for The Hut Community Hall, off Moorsley Road.

The new bid for the site requested permission to replace the existing prefabricated building with a larger purpose-built building.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, the proposed building had been planned to “reflect community needs”.

The Hut Community Hall, Hetton

This included office space and meeting rooms, internal and external storage areas, accessible and standard toilets, a communal kitchen and a main hall room, as well as a canopy over the entrance and roof-mounted solar panels.

Elsewhere, plans included parking spaces for mobility scooters and buggies and the potential for splitting the main hall into two smaller function rooms with a “sliding wall”.

Outside, a garden/play area with open gardens were also proposed.

According to planning documents, the current prefabricated building has been on site since around 2012 and was initially built as a “stopgap measure” while funds were raised for a permanent community facility.

In June 2019, an application was approved for a permanent community facility on the site.

But as work had not started on the development within three years of the approval being granted, the permission expired.

After considering a new application for the site, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved proposals once again earlier this month.

A planning decision report noted the new building would be acceptable and would benefit the local community.

The council’s decision report added: “The principle of the development is considered to be acceptable insofar that it will secure the ongoing sustainable use of the land for community purposes […] whilst the development is considered to have no significant adverse impact on the visual/residential amenity of the area.

“Further the development raises no significant issues in respect of highway and pedestrian safety”.

The applicant is listed in planning documents as Moorsley Community Hall and, under current planning rules, permission will lapse once again if development does not start within three years.