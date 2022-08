From tasty demonstrations at Seaham Food Festival to a fun day at Herrington Country Park, there’s been plenty going on to keep Sunderland families of all ages entertained in July and August.

We’ve also experienced some of the hottest days in Wearside history, with crowds of people from across the city and beyond heading to our coast in a bid to keep cool.

Get caught up on some of this summer’s moments so far in our picture round-up.

1. Doggy paddle Vicky Lilly and Rob Bainbridge, with dogs Bailey and Max, cooling off during the heatwave at Roker on August 8. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. A moment of calm Enjoying some peace and quiet in the sea at Roker - the perfect way to cool off. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. In bloom Washington in Bloom volunteers show off their hard work, as Washington Village is shortlisted in the Britain in Bloom awards. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Play time Enjoying the fun and games at the Foundation of Light's free community day. There were a range of sporting activities on offer at the Beacon of Light. Photo: Craig Leng Photo Sales