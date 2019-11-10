Check out these photos from the parade.

Pictures of the spectacular and emotional Remembrance parade in Sunderland

Thousands lined the streets of the city to show support and remembrance in Sunderland.

By Faye Dixon
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 3:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th November 2019, 5:00 pm

On Sunday, November 10 at 10.15am, crowds gathered surrounding the war memorial on Burdon Road to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

The parade was filled with support from veterans and servicemen and women alongside local groups.

1. Crowds watch on

Crowds gathered on Sunderland streets for the Remembrance parade.

Photo: North News

2. Salute

A salute was given and crowds joined in a two-minute silence.

Photo: North News

3. Marching on

The parade was another huge success for Sunderland.

Photo: North News

4. Laying wreaths

Wreaths were laid in a showing of respect and tribute.

Photo: North News

