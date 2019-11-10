Pictures of the spectacular and emotional Remembrance parade in Sunderland
Thousands lined the streets of the city to show support and remembrance in Sunderland.
On Sunday, November 10 at 10.15am, crowds gathered surrounding the war memorial on Burdon Road to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.
The parade was filled with support from veterans and servicemen and women alongside local groups.
Check out these photos from the remembrance parade.