Thousands crowd Sunderland city centre streets for Remembrance Sunday service

On Sunday, November 10 at 10.15am, crowds gathered surrounding the war memorial on Burdon Road to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Representatives of all forces paraded alongside emergency services and local groups led by 99-year-old Second World War veteran Len Gibson among many others.

The city was filled with sounds from The Royal Signals (Northern) Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band and two field guns were fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of an emotional two-minute silence at 11am.

The parade was another huge success for Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service ended in a spectacular parade including marches from veterans and serving members with the salute taken by Colonel (Ret’d) Ann Clouston, OBE, ARRC, TD, DL, VR.

Councillor Graeme Miller said: “The event has been another affirmation of how important Remembrance Day is to Sunderland.

“We’ve had really good weather again which is always helpful although it has been very cold.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come and taken part and engaged in this civic duty remembering those who gave their tomorrows so we could have what we have today.

Crowds gathered on Sunderland streets for the Remembrance parade.

“Next year, I would like to see the continued growth of support and remembrance.”

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon was also impressed with the service.

He said: “It was a fabulous turn out. When we came down for the start of the parade we were getting a huge applause.

“Year on year, it’s a large parade and I think it’s even bigger this year. It just shows you how our city appreciates our forces.”

A salute was given and crowds joined in a two-minute silence.

Remembrance services also mean a lot to the families of servicemen and women.

Janice Procter lost her son Private Michael Tench in January 2007, when he was just 18. She is always keen to pay her respects on this day.

She said: “The city’s people open their hearts every year and stand proud. Regardless of race and religion, whatever we are we stand united.

“We fallen families remember every minute and to have your child remembered on this day once a year by strangers is absolutely outstanding.”