‘People can’t believe that it was filmed in England’ – Watch incredible drone footage of Seaburn and Whitburn beaches

Andrew Stephens, from Ashbrooke, captured the ariel footage on Saturday, May 14, when temperatures across Wearside reached 20°C.
The 39-year-old pharmacist wanted to show off his love of beaches and landscapes by sharing the footage and hoped that it would also promote Sunderland in a positive light.
Viewers can see how clear and blue the North Sea is along the Sunderland coastline as well as people and their pets enjoying themselves on the beaches as temperatures soared.
Andrew, who does photography as a hobby, has told the Echo about the response that he has received from members of the public to the footage since he posted it online.
He said: “I’m a big fan of beaches and landscapes however it is not often that people get the chance to see them from the air.
"In the footage, you can see how clear the water actually is so I wanted to promote Sunderland and show just how beautiful it is.
"All of the colours in the video are natural, I have not enhanced anything at all and people who have watched it can’t believe that it was filmed in England.
"Even I was shocked when I first saw how vibrant the colours look, I really think the good weather that we had on Saturday worked to naturally enhance it all.”
If you wish to see more of Andrew’s work, then you can do so by clicking here.