Sunderland at Wembley: Road signs and city landmarks to show support for Black Cats ahead of League One play-off final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The electronic display boards on the main routes in and out of Sunderland are showing “Ha’way the lads at Wembley” and “#TILTHEEND” ahead of the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21.

As well as the electronic signs, landmarks across the city will be lit up red and white this weekend as a show of support for the team.

Electronic signs on Sunderland's busiest roads have wished the Black Cats luck ahead of their Wembley appearance on Saturday, May 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keel Square, the Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle and the Cliffe Park lighthouse will all be lit up in the iconic colours.

The leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, has expressed his pride in the club and has wished them well ahead of the big game.

He said: "We're all very proud of our city and its sporting history, and the achievement of SAFC getting into the play-offs.

The message is being displayed on the main routes in and out of Sunderland.

"It's right and proper that we all show our support as SAFC prepares for another big match at Wembley, and lighting up the city helps demonstrate this to everybody in the strongest possible way.

"SAFC is going to be at one of the homes of the beautiful game for what is a very big match. Let's wish them well and the very best. Ha’way the Lads!"