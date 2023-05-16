In 2019 Andrew’s uncle, Keith Smith, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer which by the time it was detected had unfortunately spread to his brain.

While he was in hospital he was cared for by Macmillan Cancer Support, who a week before his death arranged for Keith to marry his fiance Diane.

Keith sadly passed away in October 2019 at the age of 61, but the support provided by the charity for both Keith and his family was something which Andrew will “never forget”.

Andrew, 42, said: “My uncle started to get breathing difficulties and was taken into hospital. They did a scan and found a shadow in his lungs. Unfortunately by this time the cancer had spread and it was terminal.

"While in hospital he mentioned that both he and Diane had been planning on getting married. As well as providing support in his final days, Macmillan organised for them both to get married in hospital, including the service and a reception.

"He died a week later but the charity was able to ensure they both got their wish to marry before he passed away.”

Andrew Brumby is walking Wainwright's Coast to Coast walk and then turning around and doing it again in the opposite direction to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andrew’s appreciation for Macmillan was enhanced even further when the same charity also cared for his nanna Betty Green who passed away in May last year.

He added: “I was really close to my uncle and nanna and it’s only when you get firsthand experience of cancer that you fully appreciate work the charity do and how great they are in supporting both the patient and their family.”

Last summer (2022) Andrew completed the classic Coast to Coast route, which starts at St Bees and ends at Robin Hood's Bay, with his wife Katherine as part of their honeymoon celebrations.

While for most people the end point is a time to tend to their blisters and at least temporarily discard their walking boots, for Andrew it was a moment of inspiration as to how he could support the charity which had cared for his family.

Andrew Brumby was inspired to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after the support they gave his uncle and nanna.

He said: “When myself and Katherine finished the walk in August (2022) I enjoyed it that much I said I wouldn’t mind turning around and doing it all again in the other direction.

"It was then that I decided this is what I would do to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as I wanted to give something back.”

On July 29 Andrew will set off from St Bees in Cumbria and cross through the Lake District and across the Pennines before arriving on the North Yorkshire Coast. After one day of rest, he then plans on turning around and doing it all again in the opposite direction.

Andrew Brumby training for his double Coast to Coast walk.

Andrew said: “The total distance will be around 400 miles and will take around three weeks. Hopefully the weather will be okay as I’m carrying my own tent and equipment and planning on being self-sufficient for the whole trip.

"While I’m walking, my uncle Keith and nanna will be at the forefront of my mind.”