We joined more than 1,000 children at Herrington Country Park to catch all the action of the traditional Penshaw Bowl. Did you take your little one along to take part in the fun? Check out our picture special and see if you can spot your family and friends.

1. Ready to roll More than 1,000 children registered in advance.

2. Winner First prize 7-9 year old category winner Elliot Flood at Herrington Country Park.

3. Eggs for all The Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan presents first prize to 1-3 year old category winner Daisy Bradgate.

4. Having a go Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan rolls her egg with the Easter bunny.

