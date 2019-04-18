Sun shines as hundreds turn out for Sunderland's annual Penshaw Bowl Easter Egg rolling

Hundreds of families turned out for Sunderland's annual Easter Egg roll today.

The traditional Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park saw more than 1,000 children registered in advance, with the sunshine bringing many more out on the day.

Sheer concentration...

As well as the bowl itself, visitors were able to take part in the Active Sunderland Festival, with a range of sports and games to try out and every child taking part received a free Easter Egg.

Sunderland City Council head of events Victoria French was delighted with the turn-out.

"We had 1,200 registered this morning but there are a lot more people around," she said.

"It is certainly more than last year.

Mayor Coun Lynda Scanlan and the Easter Bunny try their hand at egg rolling

"There is the Active Sunderland Festival as well as the Bowl, so there are a lot more activities for families to take part in while they are here.

"It is such a great Sunderland tradition - I don't know how long it has been going but we have got people here as grandparents who used to bowl when they were youngsters.

"It is really good fun."

There were some problems with access to the park due to roadworks on the A183, but it had not spoiled the day: "Everyone has been very patient," said Victoria.

"We delayed the start of the first roll to allow everyone to get into the park."

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan was making her first visit to the bowl and was taken aback by how popular it was.

"It is the first time I have been and I did not realise there would be so many people here," she said.

"I did not realise how well supported it was. There are hundreds of people here and the kids love it."

Also making their first visit to the bowl were three-year-old Daisy Bradgate and mum Corrin, from Chest-le-Street.

Daisy won first prize in the one-to-three-year-old category of the bowl.

"It is the first time we've been to this East bowl and it's great," said Corrin.

"There are loads of activities and it keeps the kids activie, which is the whole point."