Parents welcome 'best Christmas present ever' as baby daughter born early at Sunderland Royal Hospital on December 25
A new baby girl couldn’t wait until next year for her first visit from Santa, making an early arrival into the world on Christmas Day 2022.
Evelyn Michelle Craggs delighted and surprised her parents with her birth on Sunday, December 25 – six weeks ahead of her due date in February. The little bundle of joy was one of the babies born at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Maternity Unit on Christmas Day.
She was born at 3.05pm on Sunday afternoon and weighed 3lb and 14oz.
As Evelyn’s parents Kayleigh and Daniel Craggs settle in to celebrate the new year with their baby girl, the couple sent their thanks to the hospital’s team for all the work they did in making their stay and recovery “a very pleasant experience”.
Mum Kayleigh, whose due date was February 5, 2023, added: “Me and Dan were both shocked and surprised at the early arrival of our beautiful daughter, she is the best Christmas present ever.”