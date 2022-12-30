Evelyn Michelle Craggs delighted and surprised her parents with her birth on Sunday, December 25 – six weeks ahead of her due date in February. The little bundle of joy was one of the babies born at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Maternity Unit on Christmas Day.

She was born at 3.05pm on Sunday afternoon and weighed 3lb and 14oz.

As Evelyn’s parents Kayleigh and Daniel Craggs settle in to celebrate the new year with their baby girl, the couple sent their thanks to the hospital’s team for all the work they did in making their stay and recovery “a very pleasant experience”.

Kayleigh and Daniel Craggs with baby Evelyn.