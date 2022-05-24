Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department was asked to switch the classification of a property in Saint Lukes Terrace, Pallion, from a dog grooming centre to ‘class E’, covering commercial, business and service uses.

The unit was most recently transformed into a hot food takeaway without planning permission, but a retrospective application for planning permission was rejected by city development chiefs last year.

According to the latest plans, the reasons for refusal had been considers and a revised use as a shoe shop was proposed.

St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Sunderland

The scheme is not expected to “change the external appearance of the building” and would “introduce a commercial use within a busy commercial area.”

Backers of the proposals claimed it would “enhance the character of [the] local area”.

Council planners approved the change of use application earlier this month.

Although the application form and supporting documents state the use would be for a shoe shop, other class E uses such as professional services or retail would be allowed on the site.

However, planning conditions place limits on the use of the property for the “sale of food and drink principally to visiting members of the public where consumption of the food and drink is mostly undertaken on the premises”.

This use would only be allowed if an “effective extraction and ventilation system has firstly been agreed in writing with the council as local planning authority”.