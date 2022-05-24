NIKKI ALLAN: Man accused of murder of Sunderland schoolgirl in 1992 set to face trial

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-year-old Nikki vanished in October 1992 after leaving her grandparents' flat in Wear Garth, Sunderland.

The next morning, Nikki's school shoes were found a few hundred yards away outside of an Exchange building.

Her body was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside the derelict building by a neighbour who was helping the police with their search.

Nikki Allan.

David Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning facing a charge of murder.

Boyd, who appeared in the dock wearing a white t-shirt and sat with his arms folded during the hearing, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge and no bail application was made.

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC told the court: "David Boyd has been sent to this court by the magistrates on an indictment that contains a single count that alleges on October 7 1992 he murdered Nikki Allan."

Judge Paul Sloan QC said a further hearing will take place next month and listed a trial on January 11 next year.

Boyd was remanded in custody in the meantime.

The judge told Boyd: "I am adjourning this case to a further pre-trial hearing which will be listed on June 20 this year."

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said yesterday: "This is an extremely tragic case and our thoughts very much continue to be with the family and friends of Nikki Allan.

"A significant investigation has been ongoing ever since Nikki's death 30 years ago.

"As with any unsolved cases of this nature, they are never closed. Our dedicated teams constantly review the evidence and follow any new investigative leads that may come to light.